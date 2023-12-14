All Utahns can score free Chick-fil-A nuggets during Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A's "fowl shot" promotion has become a fan favorite for those attending Utah Jazz games at the Delta Center but the offer has been expanded, meaning ALL Utahns can score free nuggets.

Regardless of whether you attend a Jazz game in person or you're just tuning in at home, if circumstances are right, free nuggets are yours.

"They wanted to go big for the rest of the season and make it available to every resident in the state of Utah," explained Steve Borland, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

If you've ever attended a Jazz game at the Delta Center, you know how the "fowl shot" deal works.

In the fourth quarter, if the opposing team misses two foul shots in a row, everyone scores a free eight count of nuggets.

Borland explained that now, a notification will go out on the Utah Jazz app when the fowl shot criteria are met, alerting everyone to claim their nuggets.

"There's a push notification that goes out on the Utah Jazz app," he said. "You just have to open the Chick-fil-A app and it's right there. You have two hours to redeem it and three days to use it."

There's a catch to the program though. Fans only have two hours after the "fowl shots" to claim their reward before it disappears. You also have to have your location services on in the app.

"It's two hours after the promotion happens," Borland explained. "Which is always in the fourth quarter and it's available until supplies last."

Once you claim your code, head to any Chick-fil-A location in Utah (barring the one inside the Delta Center) and pick up your nuggets.

"This has been a fan favorite promotion for years and Chick-fil-A just wanted to go bigger," Borland said. "They love the Jazz and they love Utah and they wanted everyone in the state to be able to enjoy this promotion now."

Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks was the first time the expanded deal went into effect and fans got lucky this time, getting free nuggets as well as a Utah Jazz win.