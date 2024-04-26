Nursing shortage leaves fewer than seven nurses per 1,000 Utah residents

MURRAY, Utah — All across the United States, there is an increasing trend of nurses leaving the workforce.

In Utah, there are fewer than seven nurses per 1,000 people. It is the lowest number per capita in the nation, according to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A recent report from McKinsey and Company predicts the country could see a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by next year.

In a survey last month, the company found about 30 percent of nurses are likely to leave their positions in the next six months. Many of those are new to nursing, meaning fewer young nurses are staying to replace retirees.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the US projected shortage of registered nurses is expected to intensify as baby boomers age and the need for health care grows.

Adding to that problem, nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care.

The nursing shortage can cause employees to be overworked, hospital beds remain understaffed and longer waits for patients.

To try and tackle the problem, Western Governors University opened a state-of-the-art training laboratory to address the key workforce.

“What we're looking at is to build that competent caring, confident nurse, which is where our simulation labs really come into play, but really building that confident caring nurse so that they can go out and really impact the health of the nation,” said Kim Kelly-Cortez, Senior Associate Dean and Director of Academic Programs at WGU. “It's really important for nurses to come from their community to represent the community in which they live as they go through their nursing program.”

The labs feature pioneering equipment and technology, including lifelike mannequins that will mimic human bodily functions and medical conditions.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, or AACN, is also working with schools, policy makers, and nursing organizations to bring attention to the health care concerns.

It's leveraging resources to shape legislation, identify strategies, and form collaborations to address the shortage.