Before starring at USC, O.J. Simpson considered being a Ute

SALT LAKE CITY — As the nation reacts to the death of O.J. Simpson, not a lot of Utahns are aware the football star considered playing in Salt Lake City.

FOX 13 News spoke to former University of Utah players who would have been on the same team as Simpson.

Fred McFarren lives in Tucson now but makes the trip back to Salt Lake now and then to attend a game.

"It's just unbelievable the crowds they get now," he said.

McFarren was a linebacker almost sixty years ago before the team was even the "Utes."

"I don't think it was intense as it is nowadays," he said.

McFarren played alongside Leon "Lonnie" Paulos in the late sixties.

"We did OK. We had some great wins but in those days, the Western Athletic Conference was always the unwanted stepsister," said Paulos.

The two men experienced multiple coach changes. At one point, Coach Mike Giddings brought in prospective player O.J. Simpson.

"Some guys – I can't remember who they were – said they saw [Simpson] driving around – and I'm not sure if it was – but I think it was a white Cadillac or something," recalled McFarren.

"That's true," said Paulos. "Rented a Cadillac. It actually came from my dad's dealership."

Paulos said he was assigned to show Simpson around.

"Mike, I think thought because I was pre-med and stuff that I would be a good role model for him, they wanted me to take him to Lagoon," said Paulos.

Paulos took the future Heisman winner to the local amusement park, but Simpson decided to play at U.S.C. and the rest is history.

"I don't think he would've been a Heisman Trophy winner in Utah," said McFarren. "I don't think we had the offensive equipment or linemen to really show what he could do."

"There was a great running back that played for Oakland forever," said Paulos. "His name was Charles Smith and he did a wonderful job. Great job. Great running back."

Paulos and McFarren are happy with how their team story played out. To this day, they still keep in touch and have reunions at games.

"It's like going through a war. You're war buddies, right?" said Paulos. "I wouldn't trade it for anything. It was just too great."