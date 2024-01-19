Oakland A’s exploring possibility of playing in Salt Lake City

Could Major League Baseball come to Salt Lake City sooner than expected?

That’s one possibility after Oakland Athletics ownership and executives plan to tour Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City this week, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. According to the paper, A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval, among other executives, toured Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park on Thursday; their tour of Smith’s Ballpark is coming “later this week.”

The Miller family, through its Big League Utah collaborative project, is trying to entice MLB executives and owners to open an expansion franchise in Utah, with a stadium likely located at the Power District, a plot of land currently owned by Rocky Mountain Power near North Temple and Redwood Road. But expansion decisions aren’t expected imminently, and after that, it will still take years for a ballpark to be built.

That’s also the problem that the Athletics face. They’ve officially announced they’re moving to Las Vegas, but their new $1.5 billion major-league ballpark on the current site of the Tropicana hotel won’t be ready until 2028. The team’s lease in the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. Where will they play in the mean time?

