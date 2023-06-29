Offensive term remains on Provo Canyon street sign

PROVO, Utah — It’s been almost a full year since a national task force renamed hundreds of landmarks across the country that once had an offensive word in their titles.

Approximately fifty locations across Utah had to undergo a name change, but in some areas of the state, the local government has yet to follow the lead of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force

Kyhv Peak is a familiar sight to the people of Provo, but it’s new name is not so familiar.

“No, I haven’t even heard the name change, honestly,” said hiker Alexander Loveridge.

“Kyhv” is the Ute word for “mountain.” The peak’s previous name was much more offensive to Native Americans.

“A lot of the history has shown that word has become a slur, a racial slur, and very derogatory towards women,” explained Kristina Groves with the Urban Indian Center.

But 10 months after the name change, the racial slur is still on the street maps and the signs at the mouth of Provo Canyon.

“Why is the road that goes up to the peak that was changed, why can’t we change that name, too?” asked Groves.

Groves is originally from Utah County and saw the sign two weeks ago.

“I think it should’ve been done,” she said. “Personally, I think it should’ve been done at the same time.”

The road’s ownership is split between the City of Provo, Utah County, and the U.S. Forest Service, but it’s maintained by the county.

According to the county public works department, the department asked the Utah County Commission at the time of the peak name change if they should change the street name too, and they were told no.

FOX 13 News reached out to commissioners and received the following statement:

"This was a decision that was left undone by a previous commission of which we had no knowledge. We’re thankful to FOX 13 for bringing this to our attention and we are committed to beginning the process of changing the name of the county road that accesses Kyhv Peak.

We will work with county stakeholders on the renaming of the road and provide the pertinent updates to both county maps and signage.”

According to the commissioners’ office, public works is currently updating the official county map. The updated map, including the new street name, will require approval by the commission sometime at the end of the year.

“There are words that have meaning in this valley that were here before the pioneers came,” said Groves. “What do those words mean? And how do we incorporate that into the world we live today?”