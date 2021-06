SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department says at least one of its officers was involved in an incident at Pioneer Park Thursday morning.

Officials have not said what led to the incident, but FOX 13 was able to see emergency crews aiding someone inside the park.

FOX 13

Multiple police units can be seen at the park, and yellow tape has marked off a large section inside.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story.