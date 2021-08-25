Officers shoot and kill man during traffic stop in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Investigators are still gathering evidence more than seven hours after Provo officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on 300 North near 900 West.

Police said the shooting happened a little after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said officers attempted to stop a 2014 Buick Lacrosse that was driving suspiciously.

They said they attempted to pull the driver over but the person behind the wheel took off. Officers said they initially decided not to chase. Then a short time later officers said they spotted that Buick again and once again officers approached the vehicle.

Police said the driver refused to cooperate and got out of the vehicle.

Exactly what happened next is what is under investigation this morning. But, shots were fired and that driver was hit. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive, according to police.

