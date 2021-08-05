Officials investigating body found in Spanish Fork canal

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Officials are investigating after the body of a 60-year-old man was found in a Spanish Fork canal Wednesday evening.

Lt. Brandon Anderson with Spanish Fork Police Department said just after 7 p.m. they were dispatched to an area behind the Costco on 273 E. 1000 N. in Spanish Fork on reports of a possible body in the canal.

Investigators arrived on scene and found a 60-year-old man dead in the canal. Anderson says preliminary information shows the incident appears to be a drowning. No foul play is suspected, according to Anderson.

The identity of the man was not made immediately available, as well as what he was doing in the area and how he ended up in the canal.

Anderson says an investigation is underway and the medical examiner is assisting.