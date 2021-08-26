Watch
Officials investigating Officer involved shooting in Tooele County

Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 23:47:21-04

TOOELE, Utah — Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Tooele County Wednesday night.

Exact details of the incident, the number of people injured, as well as the extent of their injuries was not made immediately available

The incident happened near 1830 State route 112. The road is temporarily closed around the scene as an investigation begins.

When the road will open back up was not made immediately available.

