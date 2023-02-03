Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials looking for at-risk teen girl last seen leaving Herriman school

untitled image (14).jpg
Herriman Police
untitled image (14).jpg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 13:56:46-05

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman police are asking for the community to keep an eye out for an at-risk teenage girl who was last seen leaving school Friday morning.

Sierra Corvin is 14-years-old and was last seen leaving Fort Herriman Middle School at 10 a.m. Friday. The school is located at 14058 Mirabella Dr.

Corvin is 5'5" tall, weighs 172 pounds and has strawberry blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police say she is considered at-risk but did not specify any further details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere