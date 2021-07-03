Officials looking for endangered missing teenage girl possibly headed to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are looking for a missing and endangered teenage girl who may be headed to Salt Lake City.

Trinity Risher is a 14-year-old white female who is five feet tall, 110 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie carrying a backpack with roses on it.

Risher is suicidal and was last seen getting into an unknown male's vehicle that is possibly on the way to Salt Lake City.

A description of the vehicle was not made immediately available.

If you have information about where Risher or the vehicle may be, call 435-882-5600 option 1.