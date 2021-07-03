Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials looking for endangered missing teenage girl possibly headed to Salt Lake City

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 18:51:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are looking for a missing and endangered teenage girl who may be headed to Salt Lake City.

Trinity Risher is a 14-year-old white female who is five feet tall, 110 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie carrying a backpack with roses on it.

Risher is suicidal and was last seen getting into an unknown male's vehicle that is possibly on the way to Salt Lake City.

A description of the vehicle was not made immediately available.

If you have information about where Risher or the vehicle may be, call 435-882-5600 option 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere