Officials searching for 16-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks

Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 12:36:45-04

SYRACUSE, Utah — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in September and might be staying somewhere in Farmington.

Jocelyn Williams was last seen on September 11 at her home in Syracuse.

Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is working with local police to try and find her.

She is described to be 5'9" tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Further information on what Jocelyn may be wearing was not made available.

The NCMEC says authorities believe the teen is staying somewhere in Farmington.

Anyone with information on Jocelyn or where she may be is being asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Syracuse Police Department at 801-451-4151.

