GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Moab City Police Department and Grand County Sheriff's Office put out a call for help Wednesday to find a missing endangered teenager.

Kyler Merret is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and has a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering.

Merrett's age, as well as where and when he was last seen was not made immediately available.

If you see him, contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 435-259-8115.