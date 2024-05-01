Officials share details after Payson middle school receives multiple bomb threats

PAYSON, Utah — Officials report Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson has been targeted with multiple bomb threats recently and are sharing details of an investigation into the reoccurring incidents.

The Payson Police Department is expected to share information about their investigation into the threats, while the Nebo School District will share how they plan to move forward at the school.

Police previously told FOX 13 News that warrants were served on the origin of the threats and the IP address was outside of the country.

Students have been put on "secure protocol" multiple times over the last month as officials investigate threats that have poured in.

