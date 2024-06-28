Officials urge caution after intense flash floods, hail sweep across Moab, national parks

MOAB, Utah — Officials continue to urge residents and visitors to remain cautious after multiple roads became impassible after flash floods and hail swept through Thursday.

Standing water and debris remain all over the city even after city officials reopened the roads as the flash floods passed through the town.

The Kane Creek Boulevard, Powerhouse Lane and Williams Way roads were temporarily closed.

Video below shows hail affecting roads in Moab

Hail in Moab

State Road 24 through Capital Reef has been closed due to flooding.

A separate warning was put in place for Moab until 6 p.m.

Video below shows flash flood and hail sweeping across Moab street (@korycude639)

Courtesy @korycude639

Courtesy @korycude639

The Utah Highway Patrol reported some flooding on Interstate 70 in the Price area at mile markers 99 and 103, as well as near Hanksville at mile marker 151.

Video below shows massive traffic delays near Moab (Afton Chatwin):

Moab Traffic

The National Weather Service reported that areas with the largest flooding risk include many national parks and monuments.

Two mudslides were reported at the Arches National Park.