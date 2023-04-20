Officials urging wildfire preparation ahead of summer season

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though it's still April and Utah has seen a tremendous amount of snow and rain, officials are gearing up for another wildfire season.

"It's very strange to talk about wildfires and wildfire season when we've had so much snow and moisture and flooding right now," explained Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. "But that season always does roll around every year where we deal with fire issues."

Experts are specifically asking residents to prepare for wildfires, saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

"Even though we've got a lot of water this winter and a heavy snowpack, it doesn't mean we can kind of forget what we've done the last couple of years," added Karl Hunt with the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Thanks to the long and wet winter, it's likely many Utahns will head out to recreate with campers, boats, trailers and more.

"Dragging chains on trailers," Roden explained, "We need to make sure we take the steps to secure those chains properly and make sure they're not dragging on the ground, potentially causing a fire."

Plus, once you arrive at your destination, make sure your campsite is properly cleaned up.

"When they're out and about camping, fully extinguish your campfire," Hunt urged. "Carry a shovel, have some water with you and when you get ready to leave just douse your campfire, stir it with a shovel, and then when it's cool to the touch, it's safe to leave."

Both officials emphasized that it's better to take the extra time to prepare properly versus dealing with a potential fire.

"We need to remain vigilant," Hunt explained. "We need to still know that as the summer heats up, fire danger is still there and we need to do everything we can to help limit those human-caused starts."