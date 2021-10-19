Officials warn avalanches possible in Salt Lake area mountains Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials on Tuesday morning warned that avalanches are possible in the coming days.

Authorities at the Utah Avalanche Center said, avalanches are most common during and just after a storm, such as the one happening Tuesday. Therefore, human triggered avalanches will be possible.

The biggest threat is currently above 9,500 feet.

It's currently snowing hard in the mountains. Already this month some areas have received 40 inches of snow.

"Remember that avalanche conditions are heightened during periods of heavy snowfall. New snow and wind slab avalanches may be most active this morning in steep terrain," the release stated.

Officials reminded those on mountains to have a partner and the correct gear to be prepared: a beacon, shovel and probe are essential.

Get updated avalanche forecasts anytime on the Utah Avalanche Center's website.