Ogden bakery, staple of the community for over 80 years, goes up in flames

OGDEN, Utah — A bakery went up in flames overnight.

Topper Bakery, located at the 2500 Block of Monroe Blvd., was a staple of the Ogden community for 82 years.

Fire crews were dispatched around 10:07 p.m. Monday where they found the business with flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters said the business was empty at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and the Fire Marshals office was investigating the cause of the fire.

Ogden Fire Department said the building was a total loss with an estimation of $250,000 in damage.

"This business has been a staple in the Ogden community for over 82 years, we are all saddened by this incident and hope for a speedy recovery for all involved," the department said in a statement.