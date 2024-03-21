Ogden Botanical Gardens to name rose garden after caretaker of over 30 years

OGDEN, Utah — When you walk into the Ogden Botanical Gardens, the first thing that welcomes you in is the rose garden.

78-year-old Vic Robite has tended to the roses since the gardens first opened back in 1994.

"[It's] beautiful," said Robite. "Not only beautiful, but it smells."

In the middle of March, the rose garden doesn't look like much. Summertime is when it'll be in full bloom.

Even though it's only dry bushes right now, gardener Robite sees the beauty in the potential.

"I feel proud, really proud," he said.

Robite grew up in the Philippines and learned from his mother how to grow plants and sell flowers at the market.

According to deputy director Nate Staker, visitors get to know him as the cheery man blasting seventies tunes from his speaker during the summer.

"A lot of people know Vic because of his taste in music. He likes to play the Carpenters, Simon and Garfunkel," said Staker.

Since he was a child, Staker grew up visiting the gardens and seeing Robite working in the same spot for the last thirty years.

"He's going to keep doing this I think until he passes away. He just loves this garden so much," he said.

The Ogden Parks and Recreation Department and the Ogden City Council approved their request to name the garden after him.

At the entrance to the rose garden, they'll put a big sign and a plaque detailing Robite's story.

"He is definitely the face of Ogden," said Staker. "You can go down anywhere and people recognize him."

On June 6 at 6 p.m., the gardens will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with speakers and a live band playing songs off Robite's playlist.

But to him, it's never been about the recognition.

"You can see the beauty of the world," he said.

"Come and visit my roses when it's blooming," he added.

The garden needs $6,000 to reach its goal and they're only halfway there. To donate, click here.