Ogden businesses celebrate Halloween by giving out candy, decorating storefronts

OGDEN, Utah — Businesses across Ogden are gearing up for Halloween whether by decorating their storefronts, giving out candy or any other way to engage with their community.

For Legacy Tattoo shop manager Sarah Arave, businesses taking part in the festivities is a key pillar in many family's minds of what celebrating Halloween is.

“We just think it’s so much fun to get everybody into the spirit and be involved in the community activities and everything,” said Arave.

There are two phases to the festivities. The first was a window decorating competition, with businesses like Legacy Tattoo, Lucky Slice, The Queen Bee and the Diamond Room putting up fun displays for everyone to see. The event is hosted by the Ogden Downtown Alliance.

“A lot of people get to stop and look at it outside and that’s the most fun,” added Arave. Legacy Tattoo has won awards for its window decorations in the past and hopes to continue that.

The other part of the event is Trick-or-treating, where families can go inside stores and get candy, or meet business owners and employees in front of their store and fill their bags.

“We give out lots of candy. We’ll give out over a thousand pieces tonight. So this is a fun time for us, this is great,” said Kenneth Cassar at the Diamond Room. He said that being able to build these connections is so important, especially for businesses like his, where generations of families come back there because of that bond.

“We really love to get everybody in here and all the kids and learning that tattoo shops aren’t scary places or dirty places,” added Arave.

Cassar tells me the best part, is truly getting to be a part of the community this way.

“It’s a little more to us than just running the business. We like to be involved in the community," said Cassar. "It’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s great to be on the street. It’s just a great time, so it’s fun to be a part of it.”