Ogden Canyon closed for minor flooding, advisory in effect for river

OGDEN, Utah — A flood advisory was put in place for the Ogden River on Thursday after minor flooding caused road issues in the area.

The river flood advisory is in effect for the Ogden River below Pineview Reservoir as water levels are in the "action" zone of 6.98 feet.

Flood stage for the river is 7.5 feet.

NWS Salt Lake City

Minor flooding impacted SR-39, which runs through the canyon and officials shut down the canyon as they monitor and assess the flooding.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports past flooding eroded the roads and a culvert is blocked with debris, causing minor flooding on the roads.

Officials advise motorists to use alternate routes like the North Ogden Divide or Trappers Loop Road to bypass the closure. Local residents in the canyon will be allowed through the area.

HEADS UP COMMUTERS: SR-39 through Ogden Canyon is currently closed to general traffic for road repair. Local traffic (Canyon residents) will be allowed through the area. All other motorists should use alternate routes like the North Ogden Divide or Trappers Loop Rd. (SR-167). — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) May 11, 2023

It's unknown how long the closure will remain in place.

Flood warnings and advisories are in place around other lakes and areas across Utah as massive amounts of snow melt.

River flood advisories are also in place for the Bear River near Corinne and the Little Bear River near Hyrum.

River flood warnings are in place for the Sevier River near Hatch and for the South fork of the Ogden River near Hunstville.

The Bear River from near Woodruff Narrows to the to the Utah/Wyoming line.