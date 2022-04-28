Ogden center seeks funds to house domestic violence survivors

OGDEN, Utah — Victims of domestic violence will return to their abuser an average of seven times instead of facing homelessness, but shelters that have been hit hard financially often struggle to provide transitional housing for them.

That's why YCC Family Crisis Center, an Ogden-based domestic violence shelter and advocacy organization, has launched a capital campaign to help end the cycle of abuse by raising funds for housing victims once they leave crisis shelters.

They estimate that among women with children who are homeless, more than 80 percent have experienced domestic violence.

YCC has operated in Ogden, Weber, and Morgan communities for 76 years, providing emergency services to people experiencing domestic violence, but no transitional housing currently exists in these areas.

“There is a common thread with all clients we see each year; they need a safe place to live when they leave crisis shelter,” said YCC Executive Director Margaret Rose. “We don’t want anyone who comes through our doors to return to their previous life with their abuser, and these transitional housing units are a way forward for them.”

Through transitional housing, survivors have time to heal as well as have access to on-site case management and childcare. It also allows survivors to build a tenant rental history and gain job and life skills to become self-sufficient.

YCC is seeking $5.5 million to build housing that will include 14 apartments with space for up to 50 people.

“It’s no secret that there is limited attainable housing in Morgan and Weber counties. Transitional housing will reduce that need and reduce burdens on healthcare, first responders, the judicial system, child protective services, homelessness, and crime. More importantly, it reduces the chances of a victim returning to their abuser,” said Rose.

Go here to donate or learn more about the YCC.

“The community has an opportunity right now to help fundamentally change lives."