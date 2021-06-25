Ogden City Council bans fireworks until November 15

OGDEN, Utah — In an emergency meeting, the Ogden City Council has banned personal fireworks and other ignition sources until November.

The council unanimously passed a resolution late Thursday to enact a ban. Violations could result in $1,000 fines.

The Ogden Fire Department said the extraordinary drought emergency and wildfire risk makes a ban necessary. The council cited state law that allows for a total ban in "exceptional circumstances." But as FOX 13 reported earlier Thursday, fireworks industry representatives believe the law does not allow municipalities to go that far and has warned of lawsuits.

Some members of the city council told residents who support a ban to call their state lawmakers to ask that cities get clearer powers to enact bans to protect communities. Council member Doug Stephens said people should tell the legislature "they dropped the ball on this one."

Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell told the council he supported a fireworks ban and believed it was a "prudent thing to do."