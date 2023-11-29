Ogden considering stricter street parking laws during snowstorms

OGDEN, Utah — The city of Ogden is seeking community input on whether or not the city should create stricter laws for street parking during a snowstorm.

Ogden has not updated its municipal code pertaining to street parking and snow plows in twenty years.

The current code says, “It shall be unlawful to park any vehicle or permit a vehicle owned by that person to park in a manner that obstructs snow removal by failing to leave adequate room for passage of plows and other removal equipment.”

The city says the verbiage of something that “obstructs snow removal” is too vague.

Ogden averages thirty claims each winter of residents claiming vehicle damage because of snowplows.

The proposed amendments would specify that a vehicle cannot park on a street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. or within 24 hours after a snowstorm. That rule would be in place from Nov. 1 to Mar. 15.

“I actually wouldn’t mind that because we were already doing it anyway,” said resident Jenette Hogan. “I think it’s probably a good idea to save on cars being damaged and being blocked in by the snow plow. But I do think there should be better parking in downtown Ogden City for that.”

The new changes would also give the mayor authority to “exempt streets that have inadequate off-street parking from enforcement of the ordinance.”

If adopted, the requirements would become effective immediately.

In the meantime, the city is sending out a survey for feedback. If you live in the city of Ogden and want to share your opinion, click here.