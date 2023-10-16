Ogden family needs help after dad fell onto his head during roofing job

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah father in need of extra cash picked up a second job and woke up in the intensive care unite with a traumatic brain injury.

On a typical day, Milton Garcia can be found fixing cars at his shop, Penafort Garage, on West 24th Street and D Avenue in Ogden.

“Ever since we were little, he’s always worked. Every day,” said his son, Etwar Garcia.

On Friday the 13th, the father of six picked up an unlucky call: a needed roof repair in Wyoming.

His daughter, Sheyla, said Milton stopped fixing roofs after he was hurt falling through one.

“He needed the extra cash. That’s why he was over there doing a roofing job,” she said.

On Friday, weather conditions were poor. While reaching for a ladder, the 49-year-old fell and landed on his head.

“I’ve just been dying trying to find out what’s going on,” said Sheyla.

Milton was flown via medical helicopter to the University of Utah where his family said he was admitted into the trauma unit with a cracked skull, bleeding on his brain, and broken bones on his face and spine.

“One of the things he said is ‘the pain hurts,’” said Etwar. “He ‘doesn’t want to be alive anymore.’ My heart sank when he said that.”

His children said he has no medical insurance. His family created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of his medical bills and recovery. To donate, click here.

Local dessert business Treats By Rocio is also taking orders for churro cheesecake bites and tres leches cakes where all proceeds will go to the Garcia family.