Ogden fire crews put out blaze at abandoned house on Monroe Blvd.

OGDEN, Utah — Firefighters from the Ogden City and South Ogden fire departments extinguished a blaze at an abandoned house Friday morning.

Bystanders first reported the fire, at 2626 Monroe Blvd., shortly after 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic and an active fire in a rear bedroom. Crews conducted a thorough search and determined the house was vacant.

A total of 17 firefighters brought two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck and one ambulance to the scene.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 and the fire's cause is under investigation.

No one was injured.