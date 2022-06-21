Ogden fire crews respond to fire at apartment building

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment building.

They were able to knock it down and give an "all clear" a short time later.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.