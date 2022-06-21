Ogden fire crews respond to fire at apartment building

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.
The fire was was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave.
Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment building.
They were able to knock it down and give an "all clear" a short time later.
No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Fire crews are on scene of a three story apartment building on fire. Please avoid the area of 2200 Jefferson— Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) June 21, 2022