Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ogden fire crews respond to fire at apartment building

Police tape
Pexels
Police tape
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 08:58:59-04

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the area of 2200 Jefferson Ave.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment building.

They were able to knock it down and give an "all clear" a short time later.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere