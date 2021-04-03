Ogden house fire causes over $200,000 worth of damages

OGDEN, Utah — An early morning fire on Saturday in a vacant Ogden house caused over $200,000 worth of damages.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a residential structure located at 712 7th St. E. 700 S. just before 4:45 Saturday morning.

The caller reported the structure was fully involved and appeared vacant.

A downed power line prevented fire attack on one side of the structure until power crews arrived to resolve the issue.

Ogden Fire Department tweeted just after 5:30 Saturday morning that the fire was out.

Fire is knocked down at this time — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) April 3, 2021

Damages to the structure are estimated to be more than $200,000.

The Ogden Fire Department reported no injuries associated with the incident.

Firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, two ambulances, and the Battalion Chief.