Ogden invites public to submit designs for a new city flag

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City is looking for a new flag design, and invites the public to submit designs that represent its history, culture, and community.

Its City Flag Design Committee is accepting submissions now, with $1,000 to be awarded to the person with the winning design.

Utah is also looking to change its state flag, which currently features the state seal on a blue background.

READ: Deadline approaches for new Utah flag designs

Submissions will be accepted until July 15, 2022, with the winning selection anticipated to be made in the fall.

The flag committee will present three options to the Ogden City Council, which will make the ultimate decision.

“We’re excited to see the community’s ideas for a new flag,” Council Chair Ben Nadolski said.

“It will be a symbol that represents Ogden for years to come. The significance of this project is big, and we hope people will recognize that and participate.”

More information including design guidelines and methods to submit designs can be found here.

