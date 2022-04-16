Ogden man arrested for fatal Lehi crash involving two teens

LEHI, Utah — An Ogden man is now facing multiple charges in connection to a fatal DUI crash that left a 15 year-old girl dead and her 13 year old brother injured.

Alexis Javier Garcia-Torres was booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday on charges of Automobile Homicide, Criminal Negligence, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

According to the probable cause statement filed by Lehi Police, on March 4 around 4:30 p.m., Garcia-Torres was traveling east on 2100 North, where witnesses say he had been swerving in his lane. His vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway and went across the median at the intersection of 3600 West.

15 year-old Arely Hernandez-Cuenca was walking on the sidewalk with her 13 year-old brother Kevin when they were struck by the vehicle, which also hit a metal pole. Both children were transported to Primary Children's Medical Center in critical condition, where Arely later died from her injuries.

Officers found Garcia-Torres sitting outside his vehicle on the ground. When they asked him what happened, he stated he didn't know what happened. He then told officers that he didn't have a driver's license. Officers later discovered that his license had been suspended due to a prior conviction.

After being taken to the Lehi PD headquarters and being read his Miranda rights, Garcia-Torres told officers that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. However, when pressed, he told officers that he had gotten a normal amount of sleep the night prior. He later stated that he had started to feel tired and reached down for an energy drink when he fell asleep.

The behavior lined up with what officers saw in dash camera footage that was provided by a witness, which showed his vehicle leaving the roadway, with no attempt to evade the pedestrians until the moment of impact.

On April 1, the crime lab returned the results of the blood test, which showed that Garcia-Torres had traces of THC and Oxycodone in his system at the time of the crash. After a warrant was issued, the Utah Division of Occupational & Professional Licensing advised that he had not been prescribed any medication within the past five years.

Garcia-Torres is currently being held without bail, pending trial.