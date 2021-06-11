Ogden man dead after fatal pedestrian hit and run

CLEARFIELD, Utah — An Ogden man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a car while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The victim has been identified the man as 67-year-old Ogden resident Robert Gormley.

Police were dispatched to 500 N. Main Street in Clearfield just before 9:30 Wednesday night on a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found Gormley laying in the road in critical condition being attended to by bystanders.

With the information that was gathered, police say it seems like Gormley was hit by a vehicle that was driving Northbound on Main Street as he was crossing the road from West to East. There are no crosswalks at the location of the accident, according to police.

Gormley was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident.

Witnesses said they thing the suspect vehicle may have continued north on Main Street and then East on 650 N. A Cream-colored Cadillac passenger car may be involved in the accident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing as police look through surveillance footage and collect witness information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone with information, contact Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806.