Ogden man hospitalized in critical condition after avoiding crash with SUV

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say a man who crashed his electric scooter while attempting to avoid crashing into an SUV Thursday is not expected to survive.

The 76-year-old man was riding his scooter northbound on Washington Boulevard just after 1:15 p.m. when a silver SUV driven by a 33-year-old female merged into the same lane in the 2200 block.

The SUV driver failed to see the man on the scooter, causing him to take evasive action which resulted in him crashing.

The man was transported to the hospital with severe head trauma, with police saying he is not expected to survive.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.

