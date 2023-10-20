Ogden Mayoral candidates meet in debate with elections one month away

OGDEN, Utah — We are just over a month away from election day for Ogden city mayor. On Thursday evening, voters got to hear from both candidates about issues that impact them.

It was a packed room here at the Lindquist Hall at Weber State University, with voters being engaged in the electoral process. Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski are in the race to be Ogden city mayor and they answered questions about making housing more affordable, infrastructure improvements, helping the Great Salt Lake, addressing homelessness, public safety, and taxes.

Knuth shared his hopes to expand the Own-In-Ogden program, get back to the basics of good government, be a part of the renewable energy program, implement a 411 line to report non-emergencies and prevent homelessness by helping people before it’s too late.

“I built my first home right here in Ogden, becoming a first-generation homebuyer, I graduated from Weber State, becoming a first-generation college student, I started my career in public service right here that I’ve been spending ten long years in public service and I met the love of my life and built my family right here in Ogden," Knuth said. "What I’m excited to talk to you about is getting back to the basics of good govt which is building back our community, creating connections with our neighbors and preserving the character of our city."

Nadolski spoke about how he hopes to involve officers in youth sports, address infrastructure problems, improve city partnerships by truly being a partner with the community and improve city planning.

“I have over 20 years of experience in public administration, public policy, and public finance. I currently supervise operations for Utah DWR, I oversee all operations in northern Utah, including supervision of 70 employees and a 17-million-dollar annual budget," he said. "I’m really proud of the work that we do and I’m really proud of the team that we have. And worked on behalf of the governor’s public lands office on a number of really complicated issues and I look forward to putting that experience to work for you.”

Election Day is on November 21. Ballots will start going out the week of October 31.