Ogden Mustangs prepare to drop the puck for Autism Awareness

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Mustangs are preparing for their annual Autism Awareness Weekend.

Players will be wearing unique jerseys which will be auctioned to support the Northern Utah Autism Program.

“It’s definitely one of those things where you are playing for more than yourself,” said Cooper Fink, a first-year member of the Mustangs. “You are playing for a bigger cause and that means a lot.”

The idea for this benefit weekend began when Sean and Kimberly Wilmert purchased the team several years ago.

“A good friend of mine, Olaf Kolzig - if you are a hockey fan you know ‘Olie the Goalie’ - he played 17 years in the NHL and his son is autistic,” Sean said. “He got very involved when he found out with his son that it’s difficult to find resources to help families who have children with autism.”

Now the team recognizes autism awareness every season and it is a cause embraced by the fans with hundreds expected to attend.

“It’s unlike anything I have ever been a part of,” said Vlad Bryzgalov, a goalie for the Mustangs.

Fans will have the chance to meet the players and bid on several items and memorabilia included at a silent auction inside the Weber County Ice Sheet.

“It’s an indescribable feeling when you have a kid come down and ask for your autograph. It’s awesome,” Bryzgalov said.

The team’s games on Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20 will each be a part of Autism Awareness Weekend. The puck will drop at 7:15 each night.

Players, coaches and front office staff all recognize they are fortunate to be a part of this sport.

“We have a great locker room of character hockey players they understand the work that they have to put in every day, the accountability and the structure that we have,” said head coach Kenny Orland. “But then, there is more to this than just hockey.”

Tickets for the games can be purchased here.