Ogden police investigating 'suspicious circumstances' surrounding death of 41-year-old man

Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 24, 2021
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police reported Sunday they are investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man.

At around 9:51 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 3000 Adams Avenue on the report of a cardiac arrest of the 41-year-old man.

Initial investigation revealed "suspicious circumstances," which are currently under investigation, the Ogden Police Department reported in a press release.

No further details about the investigation or initial incident were made available.

The identity of the man was also not released as officials first work to notify next of kin.

