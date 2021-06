OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of 600 North and Evergreen Way.

Investigators say a 33-year-old man was shot in his torso and right arm and was rushed in for emergency surgery.

The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested yet.

Ogden’s Major Crimes unit is working the case, and if you have any information, call 801-629-8635.