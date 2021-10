OGDEN, Utah — Police are searching for a missing teenager.

The Ogden Police Department said 14-year-old Dejah Parker left her home and has not returned.

Dejah is 5'4'', 125lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and Nike "slide" style shoes with a pink Nike logo.

We are asking anyone with information pertaining to Dejah's whereabouts to contact Weber Dispatch at (801)395-8221.