Ogden Raptors' Fan Fest celebrates 30th season at Lindquist Field

OGDEN, Utah — Baseball is back in full swing for the Ogden Raptors next week, but the team's supporters can celebrate the start of the season at "Fan Fest" Friday.

After a long, snowy winter, Linquist Field will allow fans to swing for the fences and meet the team's players, some of whom are barely removed from playing college baseball, but are chasing the big leagues.

"It's a great opportunity for these kids . . . last year we sold 11 contracts out to major league baseball," said Ogden Raptors' Director of Game Day Operations Richard Armstrong.

Now in their 30th season, the Raptors are proud they can provide the chance for dreams to come true for their players and bring affordable entertainment to Weber County.

Fan Fest is free and will celebrate this milestone year for the team, but professional baseball in Ogden dates back more than a century.

"The Raptors mean a lot to this community. It's a national pastime that's been going since 1901. When the owner decided in 1993 to bring it back, it's one of those things that Ogden was really happy about," says Armstrong.

Friday night's activities begin at 6 p.m., with the regular season beginning May 23 when the Raptors face the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

