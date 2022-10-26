Ogden residents asking city to address various water system issues

OGDEN, Utah — Residents of an Ogden neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with “severe water pressure problems” for almost two months.

Homeowners told FOX 13 News they’ll be sound asleep at 4 a.m. and then wake up to their pipes rattling for hours.

“What the heck is that?” said Les Townsend. “I ran to the front door with my pistol 'cause it sounds like somebody’s trying to break into your house.”

“My daughter lives with us; She’s a schoolteacher, she needs her sleep. I've got a grandson, he needs his sleep,” said Greg Davis.

At first, Davis thought it was an issue with his own home until he talked to Townsend. The two went door-to-door and discovered it’s been happening around the whole block.

“Come to find out, 85 to 90% of the people, their pipes were shaking,” said Davis.

Neighbors have noticed water discoloration and showers cutting out for a few seconds.

Davis and Townsend said it’s been an issue for about a month and a half now. Davis’ wife has been logging how many times the pipes rattle each morning. They usually go off in four-minute increments and last from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Davis sent a copy of the log to the city.

“’There was a Wednesday on the 19th, this is the day the neighbors' pipe blew out,’” wrote Davis’ wife, Dale. “‘It relieved the pressure for the entire neighborhood.’”

“My whole entire wall all the way down to my basement was flooded,” said that neighbor.

Both men have reached out to the city and say engineers have acknowledged the problem, but nothing’s been fixed yet.

“It’s just a matter of time. Are they going to be able to get to it before my pipes blow? Or what?” said Davis.

“If there’s damages that have happened since we’ve been calling the city, somebody needs to be responsible,” said Townsend.

FOX 13 News reached out to the City of Ogden for comment but has yet to hear back.