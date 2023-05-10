Ogden restaurant owner honored for being example of 'American Dream'

OGDEN, Utah — A restaurant owner in Ogden was honored by Weber State University, but while his food is great, the accolade came for something completely different.

Javier’s Mexican Restaurant is one of the oldest restaurants in the area and has been in operation for over 30 years.

“I had the passion for working, cooking, but also meeting with the customers. I love it,” said owner Javier Chavez.

Chavez migrated to the U.S. in 1977 from Zacatecas, Mexico when he was 28 years old and didn’t know English.

“It was very hard,” he recalls. “When you’re in another country, you’re dreaming of coming to the United States to live the American dream.”

Years after originally coming to Utah on an athletic scholarship for running, he started this restaurant.

“Making everyone happy when they come over and eat," he said. "When they go home happy, it means a lot to me.”

Because of how much Chavez has given to his community for over three decades, Weber State honored him with a special recognition.

“The president called me and said, 'Javier, we are going to honor you with a doctorate degree,'” he explained. “And oh my God, I feel so, it cannot be for me. Being a farmer, coming from Mexico, an immigrant… very proud.”

Chavez's energy is infectious.

“He’s so open and friendly and accepting,” said Jeffery Stokes, who was Javier’s professor at school and enjoys eating at his restaurant. “It doesn’t matter what your background is. He’ll treat everybody with respect and love. That’s what it’s all about, he really loves people.”

