Ogden scavenger hunt underway to raise awareness for crisis center

OGDEN, Utah — The Family Crisis Center in Ogden is hosting a scavenger hunt this weekend to raise awareness for victims of violence in need in Weber and Morgan counties.

“It’s special every time I drive by a business and I see it. And I know we’re getting exposure and hopefully getting more support,” said Amber Paaso, victim assistance center director at YCC Family Crisis Center.

It is the only place of its kind helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Weber and Morgan counties.

“We have people from every walk of life that come here and they’re all looking for different services,” said Passo. “But I think overall, they’re looking for safety and hope, for a better safer future.”

About thirty local businesses and community spots across Ogden and Weber County have that big heart outside and are part of a scavenger hunt.

“They just go find the hearts like this around the community, and they take a picture for each heart that they go to, and then if they visit all of the hearts, they can turn in that bingo card and be entered into a drawing for prizes,” said Keicha Christiansen, development director, YCC family crisis center.

Businesses like Roosters Brewing Co. have embraced the effort.

“We’ve seen lots of people coming and taking pictures with the heart. It does make us feel good because it just shows that little things like that, you don’t realize do have a big impact on the community,” said Felicia Bench, General Manager.

The hearts by coffee shops, restaurants and all over town, also have a QR code that you scan to learn more about YCC, and how you can help.

“I hope they think about, what can I do to support the work that YCC is doing,” said Passo. “We love monetary donations, but your time, your treasure and you skills – there’s so many different ways that you can support YCC.”

Those who can find these hearts around Ogden can take a selfie with the heart for a chance to win some cool prizes and to make a difference in the community.