Ogden Twilight announces lineup for 2021 summer concert series

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Twilight has released its schedule for the 2021 summer concert series at Ogden Amphitheater.

August 13 - Fitz and the Tantrums / Kishi Bashi

August 20 - The Flaming Lips / Dan Deacon

August 21 - Big Wild / Crooked Colours

August 28 - Louis the Child / Washed Out (DJ Set)

September 3 - TBA

September 4 - Noah Cyrus / Ant Clemons

September 10 - Death Cab for Cutie

September 16 - Purity Ring / Dawn Richard

September 21 - Portugal. The Man / Japanese Breakfast

September 25 - Grouplove / Blackstarkids

The doors at each event will open at 5 p.m.

