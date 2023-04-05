Ogden wildlife rehabilitation center ordered to close doors for Dinosaur Park expansions

OGDEN, Utah — A wildlife rehab center in Ogden must close its doors in five months so another next-door organization can expand its property.

The notice to vacate came as a shock to the facility that’s been in Weber County for over a decade.

For twelve years, the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah have been neighbors.

“We take in about 4,000 animals per year and we cover all of northern Utah,” said executive director DaLyn Marthaler.

At the center, locals will call in or drop off injured animals.

“We see the suffering. We see them come in in pain and being able to correct that and give them a second chance is the best feeling in the world,” she said.

The city told the center their contract is up and they now have 180 days to find a new home so Dino Park can expand.

“It’s just not possible to happen in 180 days,” said Marthaler.

The lot, which is owned by the city, will become an expanded parking lot and a maintenance shed nicknamed “the Hatchery” where Dino Park will build more dinosaur models.

“If we don’t have a home that we can legally occupy, they must be euthanized,” said Marthaler.

The center will stop taking in animals by Apr. 29. They’ll meet with Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell next week to figure out next steps for a new location.

A spokesperson with the city told FOX 13 News that the park gets tens of thousands of visitors a year and is a site unique to Ogden.

“We’re really grateful for all the work the rehab center has done over the last decade. During this transition, the city wants to be as accommodating as possible to make sure they’re able to continue the good work that they’re doing,” said Mike McBride.