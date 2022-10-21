Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes

OGDEN, Utah — A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated an Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.

“It’s just so, so surreal,” said Tiffany Gurule.

Gurule’s family found the locket years ago at the Pineview Reservoir.

“The more I looked at it…I’m like, this is somebody’s ashes,” she said.

Gurule posted about it on Facebook, hoping to find its owner but had no luck. So she kept it away in a box for safekeeping.

“I set it up on the counter up in my cupboard and it sat there,” she said.

It sat there for four years until two weeks ago when she decided to try again. This time, she found the family all the way in Texas.

“I’m scrolling through all fast and I was like, ‘Wait, a minute,’” said Sierra Austin. “I scroll back up and I see it and I’m like, ‘There’s no way.’”

“She’s like, ‘Hey, you don’t know me, but I think that’s my mom’s necklace that she lost,” said Gurule.

Austin has her own locket that’s just like it. The ashes are her grandfather, James Clifford Terry.

“I’m like, ‘Hi James.’ You know, talking to a necklace,” said Gurule. “Like, ‘You’ve been in my house for this many years, nice to meet you.’”

In a twist of events, the women got to talking and found out that Austin and Gurule’s daughter were best friends back in high school when both families lived in Ogden.

“She goes, ‘Mom, I know her grandpa,’” said Gurule. “And in that moment of time, I was so thankful because my kids lost their grandpa and they have their ashes.”

Gurule plans to visit the post office and ship the locket to Texas, soon.

“She knows that her dad is coming home,” said Austin. “She’s very happy.”