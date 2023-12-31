Ogden’s ACR Chariot Races bring out the driver’s inner Ben-Hur

OGDEN, Utah — Some daring athletes channeled their inner-Ben Hur Saturday in Ogden.

The ACR Chariot Races were held at the Golden Spike Event Center.

A chariot race uses a driver in a two-wheeled buggy attached to a team of horses. The object is to beat the other team down the track.

Sheri Sommers Hansen has been involved in chariot racing for her entire life.

“My dad started this in 1962 and for 56 years I have missed, we have missed two years of races,” she said. “It’s just been a family tradition, a family sport that we love. My dad drove, my husband drove, my brother drove and now my sons are driving.”

Three of her sons took part in Saturday’s races and Hansen says family is what chariot racing is all about.

“We love the horses, we love the sport, we love the people, but the biggest reason we do it is we’re here as a family doing it together.”

Hansen says the sport began as a fun way for ranchers and farmers to kill some time in the winter.

Regional Championships will be held February 24 and 25. World Championships will take place in March.