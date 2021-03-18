Ogden's Millcreek Youth Center partners with Davis Technical College to provide education for incarcerated teens

OGDEN, Utah — Millcreek Youth Center in Ogden is partnering with Davis Technical College, the Ogden School District and the Utah Division of Juvenile Justice Services to offer technical training for incarcerated teens.

The program is available for youth offenders who are sincere about brightening their futures and want to leave the youth center with viable employment skills such as welding and robotics.

"These students just want to be given a chance, and so many of them have made mistakes in the past, but the mistakes they've made because they're oftentimes a victim of circumstance," said Ogden School District spokesman Jer Bates. "If we can give them just the opportunity, that's all they're asking for, most of them, and most of them are so eager to take that opportunity to change their path."

Once enrolled, the students are considered official Davis Technical College students and they'll have opportunities to further their education with complete certifications.

The training opportunities are funded through money allocated to the Juvenile Justice Reform initiative.