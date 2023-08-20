Ogden’s YCC Family Crisis Center breaks ground on new facility

OGDEN, Utah — The YCC Family Crisis Center has been serving the Ogden community since 1945.

On Friday, the non-profit broke ground on a new transitional housing complex in Ogden.

It will house domestic violence survivors and their families and is the latest push to help such victims have safe and healthy lives.

The new site is being paid for by more than $5 million in donations from the state, the city of Ogden, YCC and private donors.

“It's going to allow us to open up new space in the shelter,” said Ian Williams, the manager of the housing department for YCC. “By bringing people out of the shelter and into a secure facility where they can potentially stay for up to two years.”

The new complex will have 14 units and house up to 50 people.

The transitional housing will be the only one of its kind in Weber and Morgan Counties.