Oil well site catches fire in Duchesne County

Duchesne County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 22, 2022
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — An oil well site caught fire Tuesday in eastern Utah, but it fortunately did not spread and did not cause any injuries.

Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the fire, which sent a large, black plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it, and the sheriff's office said no other property was damaged.

"Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker commends his deputies for once again working together with the fire department to keep the public safe," the Facebook post read.

