Old Utah State Prison tower set to be demolished

DRAPER, Utah — The iconic tower at the old Utah State Prison will be turned to rubble on Tuesday as crews demolish the building in a flourish.

Several dignitaries, including former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, will be on hand to watch the tower coming tumbling down in the Draper area known as "The Point."

The decades-old prison was closed over the summer as inmates were moved to a new facility in Salt Lake City, which has had its own issues since opening.

Developers are set to move in once the last traces of the old prison disappear. The 600-acre site it set to become a new community offering affordable housing, parks and business offices.

Most of the prison will be demolished to make way for the development, but the facility's prison chapel, which was built by inmates in 1961, will remain on the site.