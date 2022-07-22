WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — One bicyclist was killed and another critically injured after they were hit by a truck in West Bountiful.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday near 1600 N. 1054 W.

Police say the truck was heading eastbound when the driver hit two cyclists, one man and one woman.

"We don't have any witnesses to the actual collision so we are still trying to piece everything together and figure out exactly where everyone was at," said Chief Brandon Erekson with the West Bountiful Police Department.

Officials are considering impairment as a possible contributing factor in the crash, but the driver has been cooperating and the entire incident is still under investigation.